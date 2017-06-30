Should gay conversion therapy be banned for minors?
There are 13 comments on the Alabama Live story from 11 hrs ago, titled Should gay conversion therapy be banned for minors?. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
People are pushing for a national ban on gay conversion therapy for minors because it's harmful and does not work. A handful of states like New Mexico and California have bans that prevent state-licensed psychologists from using the therapy, now it's time for the U.S. to follow suit.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.
#1 11 hrs ago
Absolutely not! Any child that has been brainwashed into thinking they are gay needs therapy as soon as possible to return them back to normal. The longer the child goes without therapy it becomes harder and harder to save them.
#2 10 hrs ago
Gay conversion therapy is a very helpful tool in combating and counteracting the homosexual brainwashing and recruitment that is being done in our public schools.
"Equality marches on! "
Since: Apr 08
17,014
Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Poor Melvin, life has passed you by and the only thing you can do day in and day out is post drivel on the gay threads. When was the last time you were actually outside, off your ass, and moving around? Sad old thing.
#4 10 hrs ago
^^^^^Some youth plan^^^^^
#5 10 hrs ago
Absolutely not. There should be a way out for our poor misguided youth.
"Equality marches on! "
Since: Apr 08
17,014
Location hidden
#6 10 hrs ago
Melvin/Theodore and The Drunk. Such obsession.
#7 7 hrs ago
And that's decades of trolling boothstores and online gay forums speaking.
#8 7 hrs ago
Why aren't you on your imaginary vacation to imaginary Galveston this year Jade?
#9 7 hrs ago
A person's sexual orientation cannot be changed. Homophobes have been brainwashing gay people into thinking they're wrong for being gay for far too long.
"Equality marches on! "
Since: Apr 08
17,014
Location hidden
#10 7 hrs ago
And there is Drunkizo, posting about something he creeped from an obsolete thread from years ago. Christ old man, join 2017.
United States
#13 45 min ago
Sigmund Freud says conversion therapy works.
#14 34 min ago
No one knows what you are talking about Jade. Come on. Give us a clue.
#15 33 min ago
I find this thread to be very gay.
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
