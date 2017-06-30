Should gay conversion therapy be bann...

Should gay conversion therapy be banned for minors?

There are 13 comments on the Alabama Live story from 11 hrs ago, titled Should gay conversion therapy be banned for minors?. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

People are pushing for a national ban on gay conversion therapy for minors because it's harmful and does not work. A handful of states like New Mexico and California have bans that prevent state-licensed psychologists from using the therapy, now it's time for the U.S. to follow suit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Melvin

Miami, FL

#1 11 hrs ago
Absolutely not! Any child that has been brainwashed into thinking they are gay needs therapy as soon as possible to return them back to normal. The longer the child goes without therapy it becomes harder and harder to save them.

Melvin

Miami, FL

#2 10 hrs ago
Gay conversion therapy is a very helpful tool in combating and counteracting the homosexual brainwashing and recruitment that is being done in our public schools.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

17,014

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Poor Melvin, life has passed you by and the only thing you can do day in and day out is post drivel on the gay threads. When was the last time you were actually outside, off your ass, and moving around? Sad old thing.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#4 10 hrs ago
^^^^^Some youth plan^^^^^

Theodore

Philadelphia, PA

#5 10 hrs ago
Absolutely not. There should be a way out for our poor misguided youth.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

17,014

Location hidden
#6 10 hrs ago
Melvin/Theodore and The Drunk. Such obsession.

Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#7 7 hrs ago
Melvin wrote:
<quoted text>
The longer the child goes without therapy it becomes harder and harder to save them.
And that's decades of trolling boothstores and online gay forums speaking.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#8 7 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Melvin/Theodore and The Drunk. Such obsession.
Why aren't you on your imaginary vacation to imaginary Galveston this year Jade?

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#9 7 hrs ago
A person's sexual orientation cannot be changed. Homophobes have been brainwashing gay people into thinking they're wrong for being gay for far too long.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

17,014

Location hidden
#10 7 hrs ago
And there is Drunkizo, posting about something he creeped from an obsolete thread from years ago. Christ old man, join 2017.

Victor Hugo

United States

#13 45 min ago
Sigmund Freud says conversion therapy works.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#14 34 min ago
NE Jade wrote:
And there is Drunkizo, posting about something he creeped from an obsolete thread from years ago. Christ old man, join 2017.
No one knows what you are talking about Jade. Come on. Give us a clue.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#15 33 min ago
I find this thread to be very gay.
