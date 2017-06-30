There are on the Andover Advertiser story from 15 hrs ago, titled Same-sex marriage campaigners urge law change in Northern Ireland. In it, Andover Advertiser reports that:

Marriage equality campaigners have predicted victory in Northern Ireland as they called for action from the country's deadlocked politicians. Demonstrators on Saturday said any new government must be for all the country's people as thousands thronged Belfast city centre on Saturday in a colourful and noisy parade.

