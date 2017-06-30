Same-sex marriage campaigners urge law change in Northern Ireland
There are 3 comments on the Andover Advertiser story from 15 hrs ago, titled Same-sex marriage campaigners urge law change in Northern Ireland.
Marriage equality campaigners have predicted victory in Northern Ireland as they called for action from the country's deadlocked politicians. Demonstrators on Saturday said any new government must be for all the country's people as thousands thronged Belfast city centre on Saturday in a colourful and noisy parade.
#1 10 hrs ago
Dirty stinking Irish queers.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,687
Kansas City, MO.
#2 10 hrs ago
I'm glad you are having a meltdown over gay people!!!^^^ Troll on! LMAO
#3 5 hrs ago
You are the definition of a sphincter troll.
