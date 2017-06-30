Police Looking to Question Man About Anti-Gay Attack of Disabled Man
There are 3 comments on the DNAInfo.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Police Looking to Question Man About Anti-Gay Attack of Disabled Man. In it, DNAInfo.com reports that:
The 44-year-old disabled man was waiting for a bus near West 27th Street and Sixth Avenue at about 4 p.m. on June 26 when the stranger rode his bike up to the victim and punched him multiple times while shouting anti-gay epithets, police said. The attacker, who had a bicycle with him, was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, red T-shirt, dark jeans, white sneakers and a dark backpack.
#5 10 hrs ago
The homophobic closet case suspect and the homophobic closet cases here just assumed the victim was gay. That's because gay men is all they can think of all the time.
I remember the good old days when "bicyclist" meant "left winger." Things are different now - even the (poorer) right wingers are not getting around by green means.
#6 9 hrs ago
I love insulting people by calling them what I am. That's because being gay is the ultimate insult. My mental illness gets the best of me sometimes.
#7 1 hr ago
Another fake news story
