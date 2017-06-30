Police Looking to Question Man About ...

Police Looking to Question Man About Anti-Gay Attack of Disabled Man

There are 3 comments on the DNAInfo.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Police Looking to Question Man About Anti-Gay Attack of Disabled Man. In it, DNAInfo.com reports that:

The 44-year-old disabled man was waiting for a bus near West 27th Street and Sixth Avenue at about 4 p.m. on June 26 when the stranger rode his bike up to the victim and punched him multiple times while shouting anti-gay epithets, police said. The attacker, who had a bicycle with him, was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, red T-shirt, dark jeans, white sneakers and a dark backpack.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Xstain Mullah Franchisee

Philadelphia, PA

#5 10 hrs ago
The homophobic closet case suspect and the homophobic closet cases here just assumed the victim was gay. That's because gay men is all they can think of all the time.

I remember the good old days when "bicyclist" meant "left winger." Things are different now - even the (poorer) right wingers are not getting around by green means.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Xstain Mullah Franchisee

Philadelphia, PA

#6 9 hrs ago
I love insulting people by calling them what I am. That's because being gay is the ultimate insult. My mental illness gets the best of me sometimes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Melvin

Miami, FL

#7 1 hr ago
Another fake news story

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 3 min Wondering 31
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 min Dillion 26,139
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 17 min Frankie Rizzo 51,320
News Yes, there's racism in the LGBT community. But ... 29 min Disordered Home Ohs 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 33 min Pope Ben Out To P... 1,922
News Church of England activist calls for condemnati... 35 min Melvin 9
News 'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh ... 50 min Melvin 2
News New Zealand lawmakers apologize for 100s of con... 1 hr Melvin 3
News Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marr... 11 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) Wed Andy 69,559
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC