Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGBTQ films
There are 5 comments on the San Bernardino County Sun story from 15 hrs ago, titled Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGBTQ films. In it, San Bernardino County Sun reports that:
Katharine Fairfax Wright takes moviegoers behind the scenes of Todrick Hall's most ambitious project to date. “Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall” screens July 13 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel followed by a conversation with the filmmaker and her subject.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
DISGUSTING.
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Disgusting LGBTQP
|
#4 7 hrs ago
The homophobic closet cases are enraged that due to macular degeneration they won't be able to check out any of the beefcake represented in Outfest's programming.
|
#5 7 hrs ago
I'm a homophobic closet case so I insult others by calling them what I am. Being gay is a curse and is the ultimate insult.
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Since your only experience with homosexuals is at your reparative therapy compound you don't realize that there are homosexuals who don't hate their gayness and who don't hide that they're lgbt from their family and friends.
But that's no excuse for your angry psychosexual problemz, Cletus.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Wondering
|51,859
|Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt
|22 min
|Wondering
|5
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|neighbor
|1,891
|12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre...
|3 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|108
|NE Jade's Woo Hoo Cafe
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|5 hr
|Drink Coffart
|8
|Turkish authorities ban transgender rights marc...
|5 hr
|Frederick
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,454
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|8 hr
|Russel K
|29
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC