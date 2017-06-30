Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
There are 4 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Police are on the hunt for a man who mugged an OU student in northwest Oklahoma City. It happened outside of a gay bar where the student was working on a school project.
#1 15 hrs ago
Woopty f*cking do.
#3 12 hrs ago
You must be a child
No adult would act like you.
#4 12 hrs ago
You must be a queer.
No normal person would act like you.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,688
Kansas City, MO.
#6 2 hrs ago
Travis---look up the word normal. Guess what, your name or the word Hetero is not next to it. LMAO
