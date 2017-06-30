New Zealand lawmakers apologize for 1...

New Zealand lawmakers apologize for 100s of convictions under anti-gay laws

New Zealand Justice Minister Amy Adams talks to reporters after lawmakers unanimously apologized for the "tremendous hurt and suffering" of hundreds of men who were convicted of homosexuality during the years it was treated as a crime. New Zealand lawmakers unanimously apologized Thursday for the "tremendous hurt and suffering" of hundreds of men who were convicted of homosexuality during the years it was treated as a crime.

Chicago, IL

