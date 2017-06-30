Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand
There are 7 comments on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand. In it, Reuters reports that:
FILE PHOTO: An employee poses with a cup of water at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2017. A leader of Indonesia's second-largest Muslim organization has called for a boycott of Starbucks, saying that the international coffee chain's pro-gay stand risks ruining the "religious and cultured" core of the Southeast Asian nation.
#1 13 hrs ago
Just added Starbucks to my boycott list.
#3 11 hrs ago
I love a good arabica coffee fart.
#4 2 hrs ago
I hate Starbucks
#5 1 hr ago
I hate Starbucks, but their politics are just dandy.
#6 1 hr ago
I wonder if and when Ben Affleck will re visit the Bill Maher, etc., controversy over islam?
I'm still down with Keith Ellison, but these muslim theocracies seem at least as crazy as orthodox jews or xstain theocrats.
#7 1 hr ago
I'm boycotting Starbucks myself.
#8 5 min ago
I will go to my local, fundie reparative therapy facility and see if any of the counselors come onto me.
