Muslim leader urges Indonesians to bo...

Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand

There are 7 comments on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand. In it, Reuters reports that:

FILE PHOTO: An employee poses with a cup of water at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2017. A leader of Indonesia's second-largest Muslim organization has called for a boycott of Starbucks, saying that the international coffee chain's pro-gay stand risks ruining the "religious and cultured" core of the Southeast Asian nation.

Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 13 hrs ago
Just added Starbucks to my boycott list.

J Valdez Fart

Ashburn, VA

#3 11 hrs ago
I love a good arabica coffee fart.

Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#4 2 hrs ago
I hate Starbucks
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#5 1 hr ago
fake Pope Benedictum wrote:
I hate Starbucks
I hate Starbucks, but their politics are just dandy.
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#6 1 hr ago
I wonder if and when Ben Affleck will re visit the Bill Maher, etc., controversy over islam?

I'm still down with Keith Ellison, but these muslim theocracies seem at least as crazy as orthodox jews or xstain theocrats.
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#7 1 hr ago
I'm boycotting Starbucks myself.
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#8 5 min ago
fake Pope Benedictum wrote:
I'm boycotting Starbucks myself.
I will go to my local, fundie reparative therapy facility and see if any of the counselors come onto me.
