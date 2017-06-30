Man who punched woman after shouting anti-gay slurs charged
Antoine Thomas, 27, argued with one of the women over a seat on the Brooklyn-bound D train as it left Union Square on May 20. Police collared a Brooklyn man accused of shouting an anti-gay slur at a lesbian couple on a subway before socking one of them in the eye, officials said Monday. Antoine Thomas, 27, argued with one of the women over a seat on the Brooklyn-bound D train as it left Union Square on May 20 just before 8 p.m., police said.
#1 11 hrs ago
Punching? That's a bit extreme. He should have just spit on them.
#2 7 hrs ago
But why don't they mention the likely amount of the civil damages against him?
"He faces up to 15 years in prison [oh, and he's got priors] if convicted of the top count against him."
www.nbcnewyork.com
