Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage

The vote signals the latest in shifting attitudes that have swept across the staunchly Catholic country since the 2011 referendum to legalize divorce. Since then, the country has introduced civil unions and last year became the first European state to ban "gay cure" therapy.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 15 hrs ago
Applause for Malta!

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 15 hrs ago
Applause for Germany, too!

Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#3 13 hrs ago
The homophobes with their psychosexual and other issues have now added Malted Milk Balls to their boycott list.

Mitchell

Colby, WI

#4 13 hrs ago
Mitt s Santorum Slippage wrote:
The homophobes with their psychosexual and other issues have now added Malted Milk Balls to their boycott list.
A comedian you're not.

Word of advice - don't quit your day job as a Topix asstroll.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 12 hrs ago
Mitt s Santorum Slippage wrote:
The homophobes with their psychosexual and other issues have now added Malted Milk Balls to their boycott list.
You may not have noticed having 'psychosexual and other issues' but it the gays that have the boycott lists.

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,475

Pomona, CA

#7 12 hrs ago
Alford A wrote:
<quoted text>
You shiteating Queers are notorious for boycotting any business that doesn't endorse your kind of perversion. Which is great. No one want your kind of filth there anyway.
Your homophobia is rooted in your inability to deal with your own same sex desires.
A normal, healthy person doesn't get all worked up about what other adults get up to sexually.
At least you are good for a chuckle.

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,475

Pomona, CA

#9 9 hrs ago
Alford A wrote:
<quoted text>
As we stated big dlck, there's no such thing as homophobia. But Your mental illness is rooted to your inability to deal with the fact that just because you'd rather be a Bitc:h, you're nothing but a filthy ass queer.
You're the one that's really good for a chuckle.
You are a homophobe. Are you telling me you don't exist?
LOLSER.

Honoria

New York, NY

#13 8 hrs ago
Tyrone Jones wrote:
<quoted text>

The men that Rose knows only wants her'm booty.
Its a blax thing

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,475

Pomona, CA

#15 7 hrs ago
Honoria wrote:
<quoted text>
You are a Queer with a monster between your legs and you say you don't exist?
LOSER
You're whole life revolves around me.:)

Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#16 6 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
You may not have noticed having 'psychosexual and other issues' but it the gays that have the boycott lists.
The major lgbt ally boycotts have teeth: Chick fil A hired a gay public relations expert and shut their patriarch up with his homophobic droolings, for example.

Listing the fundie boycotts of even minimally pro lgbt corporations doesn't make sense because the Million Aggrieved Moms can't deliver, but over the years the list has included Doritos, Disney/ABC, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Oreo/Kraft, Girl Scouts and cookies, Kellog's, Target, American Apparel, Starbucks, J.C. Penney, google, Honey Maid, Toys R Us...I'm using up too much of the internet's bandwidth, stupid urinator.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#18 43 min ago
Mitt s Santorum Slippage wrote:
<quoted text>

The major lgbt ally boycotts have teeth: Chick fil A hired a gay public relations expert and shut their patriarch up with his homophobic droolings, for example.
Good to see you agree and admit your first comment was rubbish. Chick-fil-A is a bad example. Dan Cathy hasn't changed his mind about marriage and his business is thriving.

