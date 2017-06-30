Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage
The vote signals the latest in shifting attitudes that have swept across the staunchly Catholic country since the 2011 referendum to legalize divorce. Since then, the country has introduced civil unions and last year became the first European state to ban "gay cure" therapy.
#1 15 hrs ago
Applause for Malta!
#2 15 hrs ago
Applause for Germany, too!
#3 13 hrs ago
The homophobes with their psychosexual and other issues have now added Malted Milk Balls to their boycott list.
#4 13 hrs ago
A comedian you're not.
Word of advice - don't quit your day job as a Topix asstroll.
#5 12 hrs ago
You may not have noticed having 'psychosexual and other issues' but it the gays that have the boycott lists.
Since: Apr 11
48,475
#7 12 hrs ago
Your homophobia is rooted in your inability to deal with your own same sex desires.
A normal, healthy person doesn't get all worked up about what other adults get up to sexually.
At least you are good for a chuckle.
Since: Apr 11
48,475
#9 9 hrs ago
You are a homophobe. Are you telling me you don't exist?
LOLSER.
#13 8 hrs ago
Its a blax thing
Since: Apr 11
48,475
#15 7 hrs ago
You're whole life revolves around me.:)
#16 6 hrs ago
The major lgbt ally boycotts have teeth: Chick fil A hired a gay public relations expert and shut their patriarch up with his homophobic droolings, for example.
Listing the fundie boycotts of even minimally pro lgbt corporations doesn't make sense because the Million Aggrieved Moms can't deliver, but over the years the list has included Doritos, Disney/ABC, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Oreo/Kraft, Girl Scouts and cookies, Kellog's, Target, American Apparel, Starbucks, J.C. Penney, google, Honey Maid, Toys R Us...I'm using up too much of the internet's bandwidth, stupid urinator.
#18 43 min ago
Good to see you agree and admit your first comment was rubbish. Chick-fil-A is a bad example. Dan Cathy hasn't changed his mind about marriage and his business is thriving.
