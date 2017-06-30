There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 10 hrs ago, titled Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups call for Starbucks boycott. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia have called for a boycott of Starbucks because of the coffee chain's support for LGBT rights. Malaysian group Perkasa, which supports a hard-line form of Islam and nationalism, this week called on its more than 500,000 members to stay away from Starbucks coffee shops.

