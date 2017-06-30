Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups call for Starbucks boycott
Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia have called for a boycott of Starbucks because of the coffee chain's support for LGBT rights. Malaysian group Perkasa, which supports a hard-line form of Islam and nationalism, this week called on its more than 500,000 members to stay away from Starbucks coffee shops.
#1 7 hrs ago
Way to go Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups!
Boycott Starbucks (queer lovers).
#2 7 hrs ago
I haven't gone to Starbucks since I heard they support and promote sexual perversion.
#4 2 hrs ago
As if anybody cares.....
You don't go to places that support gay rights, but post on a gay forum every day. Strange.
