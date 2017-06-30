Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups cal...

Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups call for Starbucks boycott

Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia have called for a boycott of Starbucks because of the coffee chain's support for LGBT rights. Malaysian group Perkasa, which supports a hard-line form of Islam and nationalism, this week called on its more than 500,000 members to stay away from Starbucks coffee shops.

Rafe

Colby, WI

#1 7 hrs ago
Way to go Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups!

Boycott Starbucks (queer lovers).

Rafe

Colby, WI

#2 7 hrs ago
I haven't gone to Starbucks since I heard they support and promote sexual perversion.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 2 hrs ago
Rafe wrote:
I haven't gone to Starbucks since I heard they support and promote sexual perversion.
As if anybody cares.....

You don't go to places that support gay rights, but post on a gay forum every day. Strange.

