LGBT Rights Advocate Calling On Trump To Ask Putin About Attacks On Gay Men In Chechnya
There are 1 comment on the On Top Magazine story from 14 hrs ago, titled LGBT Rights Advocate Calling On Trump To Ask Putin About Attacks On Gay Men In Chechnya. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:
The Human Rights Campaign , the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, is calling on President Donald Trump to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about attacks on gay men in Chechnya. "I urge you to stand with the victims by calling on President Putin to take immediate action to bring the violence to an end and the perpetrators of these horrendous crimes to justice," Griffin wrote.
#1 5 hrs ago
President Putin already said there were no attacks and I believe him.
