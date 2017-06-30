Legal fight continues over Mississipp...

Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marriage law

There are 11 comments on the Star Tribune story from 7 hrs ago, titled Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marriage law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Wrangling continues over a Mississippi law that lets merchants and government officials cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples. It protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, sex should only take place in such a marriage, and a person's gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 6 hrs ago
"Religious beliefs" are what they call their homophobia these days.

Reggie

Colby, WI

#2 6 hrs ago
Stand strong Mississippi !!!

The normal, decent people of America are with you !!!

Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#3 5 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
Stand strong Mississippi !!!

The normal, decent people of America are with you !!!
Are those the same "normal, decent people" from Mississippi and elsewhere who wanted segregated schools, lunch rooms, bath rooms, drinking fountains, restaurants, hotels, etc., etc, etc. I think they're just known as bigots these days.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 5 hrs ago
There is nothing "normal and decent" about someone who has an irrational hatred of people he doesn't even know. Throughout history, hate and bigotry has caused the human race great suffering.

Reggie

Colby, WI

#5 3 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
There is nothing "normal and decent" about someone who has an irrational hatred of people he doesn't even know. Throughout history, hate and bigotry has caused the human race great suffering.
I don't consider gays to be a part of the human race.

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

14,200

El Paso, TX

#6 2 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
<quoted text>

I don't consider gays to be a part of the human race.
Troll sock puppet

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#7 2 hrs ago
TomInElPaso wrote:
<quoted text>

Troll sock puppet
Too funny! Where's your failed sock puppet "Andy" today? BWAHAHAHA He sure was a flop.

Sabation

Tempe, AZ

#8 2 hrs ago
Sick of Bigots and Morons wrote:
<quoted text>

Are those the same "normal, decent people" from Mississippi and elsewhere who wanted segregated schools, lunch rooms, bath rooms, drinking fountains, restaurants, hotels, etc., etc, etc. I think they're just known as bigots these days.
A peter puffer pedo point of of view

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#9 2 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
Stand strong Mississippi !!!

The normal, decent people of America are with you !!!
It's funny that you can just say "normal and decent" and rainbow headquarters goes into full panic mode.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#10 1 hr ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqa5CPLlw-U

Sabation

Tempe, AZ

#11 1 hr ago
Hug A Homo

