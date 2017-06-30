Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marriage law
Wrangling continues over a Mississippi law that lets merchants and government officials cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples. It protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, sex should only take place in such a marriage, and a person's gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.
#1 6 hrs ago
"Religious beliefs" are what they call their homophobia these days.
#2 6 hrs ago
Stand strong Mississippi !!!
The normal, decent people of America are with you !!!
#3 5 hrs ago
Are those the same "normal, decent people" from Mississippi and elsewhere who wanted segregated schools, lunch rooms, bath rooms, drinking fountains, restaurants, hotels, etc., etc, etc. I think they're just known as bigots these days.
#4 5 hrs ago
There is nothing "normal and decent" about someone who has an irrational hatred of people he doesn't even know. Throughout history, hate and bigotry has caused the human race great suffering.
#5 3 hrs ago
I don't consider gays to be a part of the human race.
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
14,200
#6 2 hrs ago
Troll sock puppet
#7 2 hrs ago
Too funny! Where's your failed sock puppet "Andy" today? BWAHAHAHA He sure was a flop.
#8 2 hrs ago
A peter puffer pedo point of of view
#9 2 hrs ago
It's funny that you can just say "normal and decent" and rainbow headquarters goes into full panic mode.
#10 1 hr ago
#11 1 hr ago
Hug A Homo
