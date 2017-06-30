There are on the Star Tribune story from 7 hrs ago, titled Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marriage law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Wrangling continues over a Mississippi law that lets merchants and government officials cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples. It protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, sex should only take place in such a marriage, and a person's gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.