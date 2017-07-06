There are on the Daily Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lawyer in gay marriage case joins Indiana congressional race. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

An attorney who led the lawsuit that overturned Kentucky's gay marriage ban wants the Democratic nomination to challenge first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for his southern Indiana seat in 2018. The announcement from Dan Canon of New Albany, Indiana, renews attacks on Hollingsworth as "an opportunistic multi-millionaire" who isn't interested in listening to most people.

