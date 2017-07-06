Lawyer in gay marriage case joins Indiana congressional race
There are 4 comments on the Daily Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lawyer in gay marriage case joins Indiana congressional race. In it, Daily Journal reports that:
An attorney who led the lawsuit that overturned Kentucky's gay marriage ban wants the Democratic nomination to challenge first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for his southern Indiana seat in 2018. The announcement from Dan Canon of New Albany, Indiana, renews attacks on Hollingsworth as "an opportunistic multi-millionaire" who isn't interested in listening to most people.
#1 7 hrs ago
Goodbye Trey. It's going to be a tough row to hoe but you'll get there first!
#2 6 hrs ago
That district has a way more purple tradition that I expected, and it also surprisingly does not keep Congressmen in office for decades. They seem to change up for one reason or another at least every six years, traditionally jumping between the two Parties.
I'm not sure how serious this D. candidate is, however, given the narrowcasting and relative unprofessionalism of his campaign supporter behind him wearing a tie dyed t shirt with an lgbt vibe. For that area of the country that shows a campaign that is not staffed enough to sufficiently gate-keep its personnel or branding.
#3 6 hrs ago
"Goodbye Trey. It's going to be a tough row to hoe but you'll get there first! "
Completely empty, uninformed, that is, purely ideological words, as usual.
#4 5 hrs ago
On second thought, a democrat can't win in 2018. My mental illness is getting the best of me again.
