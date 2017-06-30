There are on the Channelnewsasia.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate Islam intact: President. In it, Channelnewsasia.com reports that:

Indonesia's president said on Monday his country remains a model of moderate Islam, countering critics who point to mass rallies by radical Muslim and the jailing of a Christian politician for blasphemy as evidence its reputation is crumbling. JAKARTA: Indonesia's president said on Monday his country remains a model of moderate Islam, countering critics who point to mass rallies by radical Muslim and the jailing of a Christian politician for blasphemy as evidence its reputation is crumbling.

