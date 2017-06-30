Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI...

Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI rights in Madrid

There are 4 comments on the India.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI rights in Madrid. In it, India.com reports that:

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security, and a parade of 52 floats took the festivities through the Spanish capital and into the night. The yesterday's rally was led by all of Spain's major political parties, both left and right, who carried a large banner that read "For LGBTI Rights All Over the World."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 12 hrs ago
That's a lot of filthy perverts all in one place.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#2 12 hrs ago
Perfect time and place to drop a bomb.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#3 10 hrs ago
Closet case, it's LGBTQP
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#4 9 hrs ago
Frederick wrote:
<quoted text>
That's a lot of filthy perverts all in one place.
Even more so regarding your family tree. Do your relatives - the ones you have not had intercourse with - suspect anything about your "proclivities"?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr neighbor 1,893
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 51,859
News Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt 2 hr Wondering 5
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 6 hr Pope Benedictum 108
NE Jade's Woo Hoo Cafe 6 hr Frankie Rizzo 3
News Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB... 6 hr Pope Benedictum 5
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 7 hr Drink Coffart 8
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 10 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,454
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 10 hr Russel K 29
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,248 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC