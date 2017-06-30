Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI rights in Madrid
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security, and a parade of 52 floats took the festivities through the Spanish capital and into the night. The yesterday's rally was led by all of Spain's major political parties, both left and right, who carried a large banner that read "For LGBTI Rights All Over the World."
#1 12 hrs ago
That's a lot of filthy perverts all in one place.
#2 12 hrs ago
Perfect time and place to drop a bomb.
#3 10 hrs ago
Closet case, it's LGBTQP
#4 9 hrs ago
Even more so regarding your family tree. Do your relatives - the ones you have not had intercourse with - suspect anything about your "proclivities"?
