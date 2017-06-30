There are on the India.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI rights in Madrid. In it, India.com reports that:

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security, and a parade of 52 floats took the festivities through the Spanish capital and into the night. The yesterday's rally was led by all of Spain's major political parties, both left and right, who carried a large banner that read "For LGBTI Rights All Over the World."

