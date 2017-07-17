His church in Mississippi welcomes LGBTQ people. They worship a " and heal a " together.
There are 3 comments on the Tri-cityherald.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled His church in Mississippi welcomes LGBTQ people. They worship a " and heal a " together..
Errol Montgomery Robertson and Molly Kester bow their heads in prayer during a vigil in memory of Dee Whigham at Lighthouse Community Church. Errol Montgomery Robertson and Molly Kester bow their heads in prayer during a vigil in memory of Dee Whigham at Lighthouse Community Church.
#2 7 hrs ago
All churches should welcome everybody. Homophobia and transphobia does not belong in any church.
#3 6 hrs ago
I gather lgbt affirming houses of worship are a real shocker down there. They were also in the Northeast...in about 1983.
#4 6 hrs ago
You're right. The south always seems behind the rest of the country when it comes to equal rights. This kind of church in Mississippi is good news.
