His church in Mississippi welcomes LGBTQ people. They worship a " and heal a " together.

There are 3 comments on the Tri-cityherald.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled His church in Mississippi welcomes LGBTQ people. They worship a " and heal a " together.. In it, Tri-cityherald.com reports that:

Errol Montgomery Robertson and Molly Kester bow their heads in prayer during a vigil in memory of Dee Whigham at Lighthouse Community Church. Errol Montgomery Robertson and Molly Kester bow their heads in prayer during a vigil in memory of Dee Whigham at Lighthouse Community Church.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 7 hrs ago
All churches should welcome everybody. Homophobia and transphobia does not belong in any church.

Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#3 6 hrs ago
I gather lgbt affirming houses of worship are a real shocker down there. They were also in the Northeast...in about 1983.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
Mitt s Santorum Slippage wrote:
I gather lgbt affirming houses of worship are a real shocker down there. They were also in the Northeast...in about 1983.
You're right. The south always seems behind the rest of the country when it comes to equal rights. This kind of church in Mississippi is good news.

