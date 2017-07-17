Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted of consensual adult activity
There are 9 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted of consensual adult activity. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
#1 14 hrs ago
Give me a F*CKING BREAK!!!
Apologize for what? These people have lost their minds! The government is going to apologize to a bunch of filthy old faggats that were convicted of buttf*cking, s*cking d!cks and who knows what other sick disgusting acts in public toilets and parks? WTF!!!
#9 11 hrs ago
No, no, there will be no apology to homophobic closet cases who were rounded up on sodomy or loitering charges by the police back in the day. You two can relax.
#10 5 hrs ago
My, my, it seems like you've put a lot of thought into these...activities.
#11 1 hr ago
So sickening
#12 1 hr ago
Why are you posting on so many gay discuss boards today?
If its so sickening one would think you would avoid them...
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
#13 57 min ago
Ahh, We know how them closeted trolls roll! LMAO
#14 54 min ago
What two?
You're sick, apparently
#16 51 min ago
Actually one forum two threads, dumbass
#17 17 min ago
My, my...you seem a little defensive.
It's okay to be obsessed with the gays...it's okay.
