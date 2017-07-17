Govt to formally apologise to gay men...

Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted of consensual adult activity

There are 9 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted of consensual adult activity. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

Reggie

Colby, WI

#1 14 hrs ago
Give me a F*CKING BREAK!!!

Apologize for what? These people have lost their minds! The government is going to apologize to a bunch of filthy old faggats that were convicted of buttf*cking, s*cking d!cks and who knows what other sick disgusting acts in public toilets and parks? WTF!!!

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#9 11 hrs ago
No, no, there will be no apology to homophobic closet cases who were rounded up on sodomy or loitering charges by the police back in the day. You two can relax.

Judged:

4

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,825

Location hidden
#10 5 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
Give me a F*CKING BREAK!!!

Apologize for what? These people have lost their minds! The government is going to apologize to a bunch of filthy old faggats that were convicted of buttf*cking, s*cking d!cks and who knows what other sick disgusting acts in public toilets and parks? WTF!!!
My, my, it seems like you've put a lot of thought into these...activities.

Judged:

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Alford A

Philadelphia, PA

#11 1 hr ago
So sickening

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,825

Location hidden
#12 1 hr ago
Alford A wrote:
So sickening
Why are you posting on so many gay discuss boards today?

If its so sickening one would think you would avoid them...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,695

Kansas City, MO.

#13 57 min ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Why are you posting on so many gay discuss boards today?

If its so sickening one would think you would avoid them...
Ahh, We know how them closeted trolls roll! LMAO

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Alford A

Philadelphia, PA

#14 54 min ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>Why are you posting on so many gay discuss boards today?

If its so sickening one would think you would avoid them...
What two?
You're sick, apparently
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Alford A

Philadelphia, PA

#16 51 min ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>Why are you posting on so many gay discuss boards today?

If its so sickening one would think you would avoid them...
Actually one forum two threads, dumbass
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,825

Location hidden
#17 17 min ago
Alford A wrote:
<quoted text>
Actually one forum two threads, dumbass
My, my...you seem a little defensive.

It's okay to be obsessed with the gays...it's okay.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

