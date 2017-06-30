Germany's Lesbian-Led Far-Right Party Wants to Sue to Stop Same-Sex Marriage
There are 1 comment on the Unicorn Booty story from 16 hrs ago, titled Germany's Lesbian-Led Far-Right Party Wants to Sue to Stop Same-Sex Marriage.
Even though many international publications wrongly announced last week that Germany had legalized same-sex marriage , they haven't. The German parliament approved same-sex marriage in a vote last week, but the law still has to be approved by an Upper House vote .
#1 16 hrs ago
AWESOME!!!
