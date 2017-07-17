First LGBT episode of Blind Date to c...

First LGBT episode of Blind Date to coincide with London Pride

There are 8 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 10 hrs ago, titled First LGBT episode of Blind Date to coincide with London Pride. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

The episode will see Celine Dion super-fan Alice Tate, 29, choose between digitial content manager Steph, 26, from Southampton, civil engineering technician Sarah, 30, from Reading and New Zealand-born Jane, 31, from London. The first of several episodes featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender contestants will be broadcast on the same day as the Pride in London Parade.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 9 hrs ago
Applause!

Mitchell

Colby, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
Absolutely sickening. Does this gay crapola ever stop?

Mitchell

Colby, WI

#3 9 hrs ago
They need to keep this sick crap off the TV!

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 9 hrs ago
Mitchell wrote:
They need to keep this sick crap off the TV!
Know how to change the channel?

Oh, I forgot....your IQ is too low.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 8 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Know how to change the channel?

Oh, I forgot....your IQ is too low.
Another one attacking IQ. If you're smart you'd provide links to all these peer reviewed scientific studies that say you don't have a mental illness. Still waiting.

Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#6 7 hrs ago
Bad idea for str8 people; only slightly less a bad idea for lgbt people. (Style and fabulousness can compensate for reality tv depredations a little bit.)

Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#7 7 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
Another one attacking IQ. If you're smart you'd provide links to all these peer reviewed scientific studies that say you don't have a mental illness. Still waiting.
Regaling us with your fantasies of urinating on strangers' shoes in public places is your IQ revealed.

Although in the case of more deeply, actively disturbed homophobes the psychiatric problems they have far outweigh the intelligence or education issues they have.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 7 hrs ago
Mitt s Santorum Slippage wrote:
<quoted text>

Regaling us with your fantasies of urinating on strangers' shoes in public places is your IQ revealed.

Although in the case of more deeply, actively disturbed homophobes the psychiatric problems they have far outweigh the intelligence or education issues they have.
You appear to be on the defensive. That's a losing position. Do you have the links or not? Hint, they don't exist..

