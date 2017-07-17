First LGBT episode of Blind Date to coincide with London Pride
There are 8 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 10 hrs ago, titled First LGBT episode of Blind Date to coincide with London Pride. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:
The episode will see Celine Dion super-fan Alice Tate, 29, choose between digitial content manager Steph, 26, from Southampton, civil engineering technician Sarah, 30, from Reading and New Zealand-born Jane, 31, from London. The first of several episodes featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender contestants will be broadcast on the same day as the Pride in London Parade.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Applause!
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Absolutely sickening. Does this gay crapola ever stop?
|
#3 9 hrs ago
They need to keep this sick crap off the TV!
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Know how to change the channel?
Oh, I forgot....your IQ is too low.
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Another one attacking IQ. If you're smart you'd provide links to all these peer reviewed scientific studies that say you don't have a mental illness. Still waiting.
|
#6 7 hrs ago
Bad idea for str8 people; only slightly less a bad idea for lgbt people. (Style and fabulousness can compensate for reality tv depredations a little bit.)
|
#7 7 hrs ago
Regaling us with your fantasies of urinating on strangers' shoes in public places is your IQ revealed.
Although in the case of more deeply, actively disturbed homophobes the psychiatric problems they have far outweigh the intelligence or education issues they have.
|
#8 7 hrs ago
You appear to be on the defensive. That's a losing position. Do you have the links or not? Hint, they don't exist..
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|14 min
|Estelle
|13,646
|This Lesbian Gynecologist Has Answers To Your Q...
|33 min
|Lightfoot
|1
|About that time again
|34 min
|Lightfoot
|2
|Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage
|36 min
|Sullivan
|13
|Did Andrew Garfield Just Come Out? - Says He Ma...
|38 min
|Lightfoot
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|45 min
|yehoshooah adam
|51,276
|LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R...
|49 min
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|28
|Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS ch...
|28
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Sullivan
|26,130
|The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fig...
|7 hr
|Wondering
|24
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC