There are on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 10 hrs ago, titled First LGBT episode of Blind Date to coincide with London Pride. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

The episode will see Celine Dion super-fan Alice Tate, 29, choose between digitial content manager Steph, 26, from Southampton, civil engineering technician Sarah, 30, from Reading and New Zealand-born Jane, 31, from London. The first of several episodes featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender contestants will be broadcast on the same day as the Pride in London Parade.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.