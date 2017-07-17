East Timor holds first LGBT parade, P...

East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls for acceptance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Gay rights have taken a step forward in East Timor with its first LGBT pride parade and the prime minister announcing that the young nation's development depends on respecting the rights of all its citizens. The parade in the capital, Dili, on June 29 attracted several hundred people and was supported by local and international organizations including the Hatutan youth group, the U.N. and U.S. Embassy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 5 min TomInElPaso 197
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 17 min TomInElPaso 51,236
J-Aid Freaky Archive 23 min Reggie 15
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 23 min Frankie 5
NE Jade's Turkey and Corn Cafe 1 hr Reggie 5
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,087
News Texas High Court Questions Right of Benefits fo... 3 hr As I see it 61
News Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D... 10 hr seven 12
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC