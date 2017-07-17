Duncan James: I was nervous about kis...

Duncan James: I was nervous about kissing Adam Rickitt in Hollyoaks

There are 3 comments on the Bury Times story from 4 hrs ago, titled Duncan James: I was nervous about kissing Adam Rickitt in Hollyoaks. In it, Bury Times reports that:

Duncan James has said he was shocked when he discovered he had to kiss his old friend Adam Rickitt in Hollyoaks. The Blue star's soap alter ego Ryan Knight has been having a secret affair with Kyle Kelly , and the pair locked lips in recent scenes in the Channel 4 soap.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mitchell

Colby, WI

#2 3 hrs ago
That's sick.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#3 1 hr ago
Just wear a dance belt or something to hide your resulting erection. The camera won't notice.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 1 hr ago
Mitchell wrote:
That's sick.
Your homophobia sure is.

See a psychiatrist.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage 2 min Gremlin 1
News Jay-Z reveals his mother Gloria Carter is a les... 19 min Gremlin 3
News His church in Mississippi welcomes LGBTQ people... 25 min Gremlin 3
News Church of England activist calls for condemnati... 28 min Mitt s Santorum S... 7
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 30 min Alford A 11
News Watch powerful short film War Within about a ga... 30 min Gremlin 4
News Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D... 37 min Frankie Rizzo 27
News The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fig... 53 min Frankie Rizzo 23
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,118
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,261
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 8 hr Wondering 222
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC