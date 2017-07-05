Did Andrew Garfield Just Come Out? - ...

Did Andrew Garfield Just Come Out? - Says He May Have Gay Sex One Day

There are 1 comment on the HollywoodLife story from 15 hrs ago, titled Did Andrew Garfield Just Come Out? - Says He May Have Gay Sex One Day. In it, HollywoodLife reports that:

Wow. Andrew Garfield made a huge announcement during a recent Q & A, but we can't tell if he was kidding or not! The actor revealed during an interview he considers himself a 'gay man' who doesn't have sex with other men. Did Andrew Garfield , 33, just come out or is he messing with all of us? During a recent discussion with the audience following a performance of the critically-acclaimed drama Angels in America in London, the actor seemed to, jokingly, confirm he was gay.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Lightfoot

Colby, WI

#1 14 hrs ago
He certainly looks like a faggat.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage 1 min Xstain Mullah Fra... 4
News Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marr... 1 min Reggie 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 min Xstain Mullah Fra... 1,915
News First LGBT episode of Blind Date to coincide wi... 12 min Gremlin 9
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 15 min Xstain Mullah Fra... 27
News Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups call for Star... 18 min Gremlin 3
News New Zealand lawmakers apologize for 100s of con... 23 min Gremlin 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Pres Donald Trump Jr 26,136
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,290
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 3 hr Wondering 174
News The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fig... 13 hr Standing My Ground 25
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC