There are on the HollywoodLife story from 15 hrs ago, titled Did Andrew Garfield Just Come Out? - Says He May Have Gay Sex One Day. In it, HollywoodLife reports that:

Wow. Andrew Garfield made a huge announcement during a recent Q & A, but we can't tell if he was kidding or not! The actor revealed during an interview he considers himself a 'gay man' who doesn't have sex with other men. Did Andrew Garfield , 33, just come out or is he messing with all of us? During a recent discussion with the audience following a performance of the critically-acclaimed drama Angels in America in London, the actor seemed to, jokingly, confirm he was gay.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at HollywoodLife.