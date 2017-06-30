Court: Democrat can sue Iowa over alleged GOP reprisals

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that a Democratic appointee can seek damages for alleged political retaliation he suffered under former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, a decision that will make it easier for state residents to sue government officials who violate their rights. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey can bring claims alleging that his property and liberty interests were "violated by the partisan motivation" of Branstad, Gov. Kim Reynolds and their aides.

