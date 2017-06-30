Court: Democrat can sue Iowa over alleged GOP reprisals
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that a Democratic appointee can seek damages for alleged political retaliation he suffered under former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, a decision that will make it easier for state residents to sue government officials who violate their rights. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey can bring claims alleging that his property and liberty interests were "violated by the partisan motivation" of Branstad, Gov. Kim Reynolds and their aides.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI rights in...
|1 min
|Frederick
|2
|Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt
|1 min
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,847
|Young less likely to suffer bullying over sexua...
|19 min
|Frogface Kate
|29
|Texas High Court Questions Right of Benefits fo...
|36 min
|Pope Benedictum
|17
|US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can b...
|45 min
|Pope Benedictum
|41
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|57 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,449
|The Ornithology of the fowl of the Great Plains
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|14
|NE Jade's Corn-Hole Cafe
|8 hr
|Frederick
|1
|freak friday
|8 hr
|Frederick
|5
|
