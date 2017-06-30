Court declines to rehear sex orientat...

Court declines to rehear sex orientation discrimination case

There are 1 comment on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from 9 hrs ago, titled Court declines to rehear sex orientation discrimination case. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

A federal appeals court has declined to reconsider its own ruling that employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees because of sexual orientation. Jameka Evans sued Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, saying she was effectively forced out of her security guard job because she's a lesbian.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Xstain Mullah Franchisee

Philadelphia, PA

#5 1 hr ago
The judges might be bigots, but of course in the buybull belt they don't have state laws against discrimination on the basis of perceived sexual orientation on which to base such lawsuits to begin with.

As for earlier Supreme Court decisions it sounds as though this lesbian's legal team needed to base the complaint on gender stereotyping, not sexual orientation.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Solemon 26,137
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Solemon 51,314
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 5 min Solemon 242
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 1 hr No Surprise 183
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 1 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 27
News Lawyer in gay marriage case joins Indiana congr... 1 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 3
News Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marr... 1 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,048 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC