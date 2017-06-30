Court declines to rehear sex orientation discrimination case
There are 1 comment on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from 9 hrs ago, titled Court declines to rehear sex orientation discrimination case. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:
A federal appeals court has declined to reconsider its own ruling that employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees because of sexual orientation. Jameka Evans sued Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, saying she was effectively forced out of her security guard job because she's a lesbian.
#5 1 hr ago
The judges might be bigots, but of course in the buybull belt they don't have state laws against discrimination on the basis of perceived sexual orientation on which to base such lawsuits to begin with.
As for earlier Supreme Court decisions it sounds as though this lesbian's legal team needed to base the complaint on gender stereotyping, not sexual orientation.
