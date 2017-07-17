Church of England activist calls for condemnation of 'horrific' gay therapy
Leading lesbian evangelical Jayne Ozanne has called on the Church of England to oppose the counselling, which aims to 'cure' Christians of homosexuality. The South Oxford resident has tabled a motion at the General Synod - the legislative body of the CofE - deeming the therapy 'unethical and harmful'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|4 min
|Wondering
|227
|12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre...
|14 min
|Just Think
|150
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|16 min
|Just Think
|4
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Terms of Service
|26,115
|Gay oovoo (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|bennynoww
|71
|LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R...
|4 hr
|Donald D
|6
|Happy 4th of July
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Terra Firma
|51,273
|The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fig...
|6 hr
|Donald D
|23
|Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D...
|16 hr
|Wishfull Thinking
|23
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC