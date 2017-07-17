Church of England activist calls for ...

Church of England activist calls for condemnation of 'horrific' gay therapy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Leading lesbian evangelical Jayne Ozanne has called on the Church of England to oppose the counselling, which aims to 'cure' Christians of homosexuality. The South Oxford resident has tabled a motion at the General Synod - the legislative body of the CofE - deeming the therapy 'unethical and harmful'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 4 min Wondering 227
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 14 min Just Think 150
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 16 min Just Think 4
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Terms of Service 26,115
Gay oovoo (Dec '12) 2 hr bennynoww 71
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 4 hr Donald D 6
Happy 4th of July 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr Terra Firma 51,273
News The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fig... 6 hr Donald D 23
News Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D... 16 hr Wishfull Thinking 23
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,247,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC