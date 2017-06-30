There are on the MSNBC story from 13 hrs ago, titled Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color. In it, MSNBC reports that:

Cecelia Hayden Smith, 72, knows exactly how she wants to live out the remainder of her golden years: lounging lazily on the porch of a cozy house tucked along a quiet, treelined street in Washington, D.C. She'd greet her partner each morning with a homemade country breakfast, and their afternoons and evenings would be filled with lively games of Spades and Bid Whiz with a dozen or so housemates - all fellow LGBTQ elders. The sparse research available on black LGBTQ elders reveals chronic levels of discrimination, poverty, social isolation and physical and mental health disparities.

