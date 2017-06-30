There are on the On Top Magazine story from 14 hrs ago, titled Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would Do The Same. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

Appearing Thursday on ABC's The View, Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple, said that Jesus would have done the same. In 2012, Phillips, the owner of Denver-based Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to consider baking a cake for Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.