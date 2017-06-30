Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would Do The Same
Appearing Thursday on ABC's The View, Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple, said that Jesus would have done the same. In 2012, Phillips, the owner of Denver-based Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to consider baking a cake for Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig.
#2 12 hrs ago
There's no evidence for that except out of his b'hole. What there is evidence for - in textual terms - is that jaysus would be far more concerned about adulterous couples. That's a headlining Commandment. Not to mention all the other sorts of "unrepentant sinners" this guy bakes for without making a fuss or declaration.
This guy just hates lgbt persons and rights.
