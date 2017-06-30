Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jes...

Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would Do The Same

There are 1 comment on the On Top Magazine story from 14 hrs ago, titled Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would Do The Same.

Appearing Thursday on ABC's The View, Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple, said that Jesus would have done the same. In 2012, Phillips, the owner of Denver-based Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to consider baking a cake for Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig.

Newt G s Next Wife

Philadelphia, PA

#2 12 hrs ago
There's no evidence for that except out of his b'hole. What there is evidence for - in textual terms - is that jaysus would be far more concerned about adulterous couples. That's a headlining Commandment. Not to mention all the other sorts of "unrepentant sinners" this guy bakes for without making a fuss or declaration.

This guy just hates lgbt persons and rights.

Judged:

3

3

2

Chicago, IL

