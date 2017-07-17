17:07 Gay man fired from work in Uzbekistan due to sexual orientation
A 23-year-old Yerbulat from Karakalpakstan was fired from work due to his sexual orientation. The gay man worked as massagist in one of the clinics, he told Uzbek language service of the RFE/RL.
#1 12 hrs ago
Cool! Way to go Uzbekistan!
#2 12 hrs ago
FTA
In the interview with Ozodlik, Yerbulat said that he can not find any work after this.
"The chief doctor realized my sexual orientation. After that, he said "You shame us, we do not need such gays as you! Write a letter of resignation". I had to write the letter of resignation on my own wish. I was left without work since then. Nobody wants to hire me," he said.
The administration of the clinic claims that the man was not fired and that he decided to quit the job "on his own wish".
ROFLMAO!!!
