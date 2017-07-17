There are on the AkiPress story from 13 hrs ago, titled 17:07 Gay man fired from work in Uzbekistan due to sexual orientation. In it, AkiPress reports that:

A 23-year-old Yerbulat from Karakalpakstan was fired from work due to his sexual orientation. The gay man worked as massagist in one of the clinics, he told Uzbek language service of the RFE/RL.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at AkiPress.