Young less likely to suffer bullying over sexuality than decade ago, says report

Young people are now less likely to be bullied because of their sexual orientation than 10 years ago, but many youngsters are still at risk, according to a report. Over the last decade, the proportion facing bullying in Britain's secondary schools and colleges has dropped by almost a third, according to the latest Stonewall School Report.

Albert

Mountain View, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
Big deal who cares.

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,879

Appleton WI

#2 3 hrs ago
Albert wrote:
Big deal who cares.
If you don't care, why bother even posting?...or for that matter... being the very FIRST person to post in a thread you claim not care about the topic?

I think it's great that bullying for any reason is occurring less because it is less tolerated, and because kids are being taught, not just that it's unacceptable, but WHY it's unacceptable.

But there is still more to be done in this area. Adult bullying can be as harmful or worse than child bullying.
Barry

Dallas, TX

#3 2 hrs ago
Tre H wrote:
If you don't care, why bother even posting?...or for that matter... being the very FIRST person to post in a thread you claim not care about the topic?

I think it's great that bullying for any reason is occurring less because it is less tolerated, and because kids are being taught, not just that it's unacceptable, but WHY it's unacceptable.

But there is still more to be done in this area. Adult bullying can be as harmful or worse than child bullying.
I think all queers should be bullied until they straighten up!!!

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,879

Appleton WI

#4 2 hrs ago
Barry wrote:
I think all queers should be bullied until they straighten up!!!
https://kipreiserer.files.wordpress.com/2011/...

.
Barry

Memphis, TN

#6 1 hr ago
Tre H wrote:
https://kipreiserer.files.wordpress.com/2011/...

.
I'll stomp your face into the sand you little gay punk!!!
