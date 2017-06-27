Young less likely to suffer bullying over sexuality than decade ago, says report
There are 5 comments on the Halstead Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Young less likely to suffer bullying over sexuality than decade ago, says report. In it, Halstead Gazette reports that:
Young people are now less likely to be bullied because of their sexual orientation than 10 years ago, but many youngsters are still at risk, according to a report. Over the last decade, the proportion facing bullying in Britain's secondary schools and colleges has dropped by almost a third, according to the latest Stonewall School Report.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Big deal who cares.
|
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,879
Appleton WI
|
#2 3 hrs ago
If you don't care, why bother even posting?...or for that matter... being the very FIRST person to post in a thread you claim not care about the topic?
I think it's great that bullying for any reason is occurring less because it is less tolerated, and because kids are being taught, not just that it's unacceptable, but WHY it's unacceptable.
But there is still more to be done in this area. Adult bullying can be as harmful or worse than child bullying.
|
#3 2 hrs ago
I think all queers should be bullied until they straighten up!!!
|
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,879
Appleton WI
|
#4 2 hrs ago
https://kipreiserer.files.wordpress.com/2011/...
.
|
#6 1 hr ago
I'll stomp your face into the sand you little gay punk!!!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Non NEJade thread
|15 min
|Homer
|3
|The Chronicles of Jade
|18 min
|HOMO Entertainmen...
|4
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|41 min
|Victor Hugo
|118
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ ...
|59 min
|anonymous
|15
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Frindly
|6,892
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|43
|Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ...
|1 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|18
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,499
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|100
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,552
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC