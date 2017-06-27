What American Google Searches Teach U...

What American Google Searches Teach Us About Gay Sex

There are 1 comment on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled What American Google Searches Teach Us About Gay Sex. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, a former Google data scientist and Harvard economics PhD, spent five years combing through data on U.S. Google searches to learn more about people's thoughts and behaviors. In recent interviews surrounding the release of his new book Everybody Lies , he has shared insights into gay and bi men's sex lives.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cleavis

Mountain View, CA

#1 11 hrs ago
What's to teach? It's sick, disgusting, depraved, deviant, abnormal and wrong. That about sums it up.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr cpeter1313 51,587
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr Frindly 6,929
News Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ... 5 hr The Troll Stopper 40
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 5 hr The Troll Stopper 82
News Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex paren... 5 hr The Troll Stopper 19
Jade Archives volume B 5 hr J Aidster 4
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 5 hr Aurora Borealis 115
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC