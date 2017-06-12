Vice News documentary shows viewers inside Argun prison in Chechnya, where gay men were allegedly...
Vice News is the first international news organisation to gain access to Argun Prison in Chechnya, where gay men were allegedly rounded up and tortured as part of an unprecedented 'anti-gay purge' by the conservative Muslim republic's law enforcement. Along with a small team of three, consisting of a video journalist, shooter and producer, Hind Hassan , correspondent for Vice News Tonight on HBO, was able to interview, on camera, one of the alleged victims, and Ayub Kataev, head of the ministry of internal affairs for Argun and the warden of the prison.
#1 21 hrs ago
KEYWORD: ALLEGEDLY
I'm not buying it but hopefully they really were!
#2 17 hrs ago
The original story was "hundreds tortured and killed" at "concentration camps," plural. Then later it was "arrested" and then relatives killed their family member when he was released. That's a pretty wide, sloppy spread.
OTOH, I'm sure that region of Russia would be almost as homophobic as ultra orthodox areas of Jerusalem. "Religious" freeeks, you know.
