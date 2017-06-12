There are on the Journalism.co.uk story from 22 hrs ago, titled Vice News documentary shows viewers inside Argun prison in Chechnya, where gay men were allegedly.... In it, Journalism.co.uk reports that:

Vice News is the first international news organisation to gain access to Argun Prison in Chechnya, where gay men were allegedly rounded up and tortured as part of an unprecedented 'anti-gay purge' by the conservative Muslim republic's law enforcement. Along with a small team of three, consisting of a video journalist, shooter and producer, Hind Hassan , correspondent for Vice News Tonight on HBO, was able to interview, on camera, one of the alleged victims, and Ayub Kataev, head of the ministry of internal affairs for Argun and the warden of the prison.

