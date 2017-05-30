There are on the New York Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Vandal on anti-gay, anti-Obama graffiti spree in Queens arrested. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A vandal who wrote bigoted remarks like "Obama f----t" across Queens - including the offices of a state senator and a state assemblywoman - was arrested by police, officials said Friday. Police caught up to Yaacov Shemesh, 53, of Astoria, on Thursday night after officers on patrol recognized him from a wanted poster, officials said.

