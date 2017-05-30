Vandal on anti-gay, anti-Obama graffiti spree in Queens arrested
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Vandal on anti-gay, anti-Obama graffiti spree in Queens arrested. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
A vandal who wrote bigoted remarks like "Obama f----t" across Queens - including the offices of a state senator and a state assemblywoman - was arrested by police, officials said Friday. Police caught up to Yaacov Shemesh, 53, of Astoria, on Thursday night after officers on patrol recognized him from a wanted poster, officials said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
I'd recognize Emperor Palpatine anywhere, even in his civies. Or his closet.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayduh Family Cabin
|4 min
|Harry
|3
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|15 min
|Angus
|6,387
|JADES Family Cabin Cafe
|32 min
|Beatrice
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|42 min
|Beatrice
|49,861
|Trump criticized for failing to celebrate Gay S...
|49 min
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|53 min
|Beaner
|1,713
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|1 hr
|Standup
|10
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|25,849
|Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|62
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC