US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can be refused service by businesses on religious grounds
There are 22 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 23 hrs ago, titled US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can be refused service by businesses on religious grounds. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:
The US Supreme Court has agreed to decide a major case on whether business owners can refuse to service gay couples if they oppose same-sex marriage on religious grounds. The court took up an appeal by Jack Phillips, a baker who runs Masterpiece Cakeshop, of a state court ruling that his refusal to make a wedding cake for two men violated a Colorado anti-discrimination law.
#1 19 hrs ago
Jack Phillips is a great man!
A true American hero!
#2 15 hrs ago
Gay and lesbian couples deserve equal and fair treatment. Intelligent people know the translation of "religious grounds".....anti gay discrimination.
#3 15 hrs ago
How would you know what intelligent people know?
#4 15 hrs ago
Intelligent people know how irrational and ignorant homophobia is.
So you homophobes don't rank very high on the IQ scale.
#6 14 hrs ago
Homophobia is caused by homosexuals.
#7 14 hrs ago
The translation of 'gimme a cake or I'll call big PC government down on your fundie ass' is tryanny.
#8 14 hrs ago
Like I said, homophobes don't rank very high on the IQ scale.
Thanks for proving my point.
#9 14 hrs ago
Jack has always served gays anything on the menu. This is a matter of record. If a straight couple ordered a cake to celebrate their friends' SSM, they wouldn't get one either.
If you go to a Kosher deli they won't sell you a ham sandwich. Are they homophobic? Do you call the ACLU?
#10 14 hrs ago
If there were no homosexuals there would be no homophobes. If you are struggling to understand this fact, you don't rank high on the IQ scale.
#11 14 hrs ago
Using religion to justify discrimination is flat out SICKENING.
Maybe this "Christian" business owner should remember what the bible teaches....to love and respect all people.
#12 14 hrs ago
Gay or straight, a human being is a human being....each and every human being is created in God's image. It is the right of every human being to be treated equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect.
It is not the God given right of bigoted heterosexuals to degrade and dehumanize homosexuals....we are PEOPLE. Your failure to understand things as simple as these shows you're a complete dimwit.
#13 14 hrs ago
Nope it's not a right. I treat people with dignity and respect based on their actions and how they live their lives. Any man who allows another man to stick his pen!s up ass doesn't earn my respect or dignity. Hell how can any man who has sex with other men even respect himself?
#14 14 hrs ago
Jack just doesn't sell cakes to celebrate SSM, never has and apparently never will. There is no law that says he must participate in celebrating a SSM, even though you wish there was. The law will not help you to have dignity and respect. Especially when you use it to harm people.
#15 13 hrs ago
As a gay man, I can tell you with 100% certainty that I respect myself.
I can also tell you with 100% certainty that you are an insecure, ignorant, homophobic scumbag. Your respect is not desired or required.
#16 13 hrs ago
Is getting a fundie's business shut down because cakes to celebrate SSM are not on his menu treating the baker equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect?
#17 13 hrs ago
So there are exceptions to your rules. Got it. You said there weren't in post #12.
#18 13 hrs ago
The business owner should not have discriminated....he showed disrespect FIRST.
If a business owner doesn't want a lawsuit, he shouldn't discriminate. Simple thing to remember.
#19 13 hrs ago
Dude, the article is about a court case involving baking cakes and discrimination. It has nothing to do with your anal sex fantasies. And nobody gives a [email protected] who you do or do not respect. You seem WAY too preoccupied with the private sexual activities of complete strangers... What consenting adults do is none of your god damned business, and has ZERO to do with the case.
#20 13 hrs ago
ZERO pretty much sums up his IQ.
#21 13 hrs ago
We leave that up to people like you, you get an A+.
