US Supreme Court to decide if gay cou...

US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can be refused service by businesses on religious grounds

There are 22 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 23 hrs ago, titled US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can be refused service by businesses on religious grounds.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to decide a major case on whether business owners can refuse to service gay couples if they oppose same-sex marriage on religious grounds. The court took up an appeal by Jack Phillips, a baker who runs Masterpiece Cakeshop, of a state court ruling that his refusal to make a wedding cake for two men violated a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

Cleavon

Mountain View, CA

#1 19 hrs ago
Jack Phillips is a great man!

A true American hero!

Judged:

5

5

4

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 15 hrs ago
Gay and lesbian couples deserve equal and fair treatment. Intelligent people know the translation of "religious grounds".....anti gay discrimination.

Judged:

5

5

5

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#3 15 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
Gay and lesbian couples deserve equal and fair treatment. Intelligent people know the translation of "religious grounds".....anti gay discrimination.
How would you know what intelligent people know?

Judged:

2

1

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 15 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
How would you know what intelligent people know?
Intelligent people know how irrational and ignorant homophobia is.

So you homophobes don't rank very high on the IQ scale.

Judged:

2

2

2

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#6 14 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Intelligent people know how irrational and ignorant homophobia is.

So you homophobes don't rank very high on the IQ scale.
Homophobia is caused by homosexuals.

Judged:

2

2

1

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#7 14 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
Gay and lesbian couples deserve equal and fair treatment. Intelligent people know the translation of "religious grounds".....anti gay discrimination.
The translation of 'gimme a cake or I'll call big PC government down on your fundie ass' is tryanny.

Judged:

2

1

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#8 14 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
Homophobia is caused by homosexuals.
Like I said, homophobes don't rank very high on the IQ scale.

Thanks for proving my point.

Judged:

2

2

2

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#9 14 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
Gay and lesbian couples deserve equal and fair treatment. Intelligent people know the translation of "religious grounds".....anti gay discrimination.
Jack has always served gays anything on the menu. This is a matter of record. If a straight couple ordered a cake to celebrate their friends' SSM, they wouldn't get one either.

If you go to a Kosher deli they won't sell you a ham sandwich. Are they homophobic? Do you call the ACLU?

Judged:

2

2

1

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#10 14 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Like I said, homophobes don't rank very high on the IQ scale.

Thanks for proving my point.
If there were no homosexuals there would be no homophobes. If you are struggling to understand this fact, you don't rank high on the IQ scale.

Judged:

2

2

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#11 14 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
Jack has always served gays anything on the menu. This is a matter of record. If a straight couple ordered a cake to celebrate their friends' SSM, they wouldn't get one either.

If you go to a Kosher deli they won't sell you a ham sandwich. Are they homophobic? Do you call the ACLU?
Using religion to justify discrimination is flat out SICKENING.

Maybe this "Christian" business owner should remember what the bible teaches....to love and respect all people.

Judged:

2

2

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#12 14 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
If there were no homosexuals there would be no homophobes. If you are struggling to understand this fact, you don't rank high on the IQ scale.
Gay or straight, a human being is a human being....each and every human being is created in God's image. It is the right of every human being to be treated equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect.

It is not the God given right of bigoted heterosexuals to degrade and dehumanize homosexuals....we are PEOPLE. Your failure to understand things as simple as these shows you're a complete dimwit.

Judged:

2

2

2

Ross

Buffalo, NY

#13 14 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>It is the right of every human being to be treated equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect.
Nope it's not a right. I treat people with dignity and respect based on their actions and how they live their lives. Any man who allows another man to stick his pen!s up ass doesn't earn my respect or dignity. Hell how can any man who has sex with other men even respect himself?

Judged:

5

5

4

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#14 14 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Gay or straight, a human being is a human being....each and every human being is created in God's image. It is the right of every human being to be treated equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect.

It is not the God given right of bigoted heterosexuals to degrade and dehumanize homosexuals....we are PEOPLE. Your failure to understand things as simple as these shows you're a complete dimwit.
Jack just doesn't sell cakes to celebrate SSM, never has and apparently never will. There is no law that says he must participate in celebrating a SSM, even though you wish there was. The law will not help you to have dignity and respect. Especially when you use it to harm people.

Judged:

2

2

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#15 13 hrs ago
Ross wrote:
Nope it's not a right. I treat people with dignity and respect based on their actions and how they live their lives. Any man who allows another man to stick his pen!s up ass doesn't earn my respect or dignity. Hell how can any man who has sex with other men even respect himself?
As a gay man, I can tell you with 100% certainty that I respect myself.

I can also tell you with 100% certainty that you are an insecure, ignorant, homophobic scumbag. Your respect is not desired or required.

Judged:

3

3

2

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#16 13 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Gay or straight, a human being is a human being....each and every human being is created in God's image. It is the right of every human being to be treated equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect.

It is not the God given right of bigoted heterosexuals to degrade and dehumanize homosexuals....we are PEOPLE. Your failure to understand things as simple as these shows you're a complete dimwit.
Is getting a fundie's business shut down because cakes to celebrate SSM are not on his menu treating the baker equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect?

Judged:

2

2

1

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#17 13 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>As a gay man, I can tell you with 100% certainty that I respect myself.

I can also tell you with 100% certainty that you are an insecure, ignorant, homophobic scumbag. Your respect is not desired or required.
So there are exceptions to your rules. Got it. You said there weren't in post #12.
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#18 13 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
Is getting a fundie's business shut down because cakes to celebrate SSM are not on his menu treating the baker equally, fairly, and with dignity and respect?
The business owner should not have discriminated....he showed disrespect FIRST.

If a business owner doesn't want a lawsuit, he shouldn't discriminate. Simple thing to remember.

Judged:

1

1

1

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,888

Appleton WI

#19 13 hrs ago
Ross wrote:
Nope it's not a right. I treat people with dignity and respect based on their actions and how they live their lives. Any man who allows another man to stick his pen!s up ass doesn't earn my respect or dignity. Hell how can any man who has sex with other men even respect himself?
Dude, the article is about a court case involving baking cakes and discrimination. It has nothing to do with your anal sex fantasies. And nobody gives a [email protected] who you do or do not respect. You seem WAY too preoccupied with the private sexual activities of complete strangers... What consenting adults do is none of your god damned business, and has ZERO to do with the case.

Judged:

1

1

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#20 13 hrs ago
Tre H wrote:
Dude, the article is about a court case involving baking cakes and discrimination. It has nothing to do with your anal sex fantasies. And nobody gives a [email protected] who you do or do not respect. You seem WAY too preoccupied with the private sexual activities of complete strangers... What consenting adults do is none of your god damned business, and has ZERO to do with the case.
ZERO pretty much sums up his IQ.

Judged:

1

1

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#21 13 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
It is not the God given right of bigoted heterosexuals to degrade and dehumanize homosexuals....
We leave that up to people like you, you get an A+.

Judged:

1

1

1

