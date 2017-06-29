There are on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 23 hrs ago, titled US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can be refused service by businesses on religious grounds. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:

The US Supreme Court has agreed to decide a major case on whether business owners can refuse to service gay couples if they oppose same-sex marriage on religious grounds. The court took up an appeal by Jack Phillips, a baker who runs Masterpiece Cakeshop, of a state court ruling that his refusal to make a wedding cake for two men violated a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

