Unsolved murders of 3 gay black men r...

Unsolved murders of 3 gay black men raise concern

There are 7 comments on the Washington Blade story from 11 hrs ago, titled Unsolved murders of 3 gay black men raise concern. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

The head of an entertainment oriented organization that provides HIV advocacy and education services for black gay men has called on D.C. and Prince George's County police to step up their investigations into the unsolved murders of three black gay men in the D.C. area since 2014. Devin Barrington-Ward, president of Impulse Group D.C., said he and activists involved with his organization are troubled that no other community-based organization has demanded answers from police about the status of the investigations into the three cases.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#1 7 hrs ago
Why?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Carmine

New York, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
Concern for what? Who cares?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
Ultra closeted, ultra homophobes often become serial killers of gay men, not to mention violently abusive towards females in their lives...although there obviously tend not to be too many of the latter around the homophobes.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#4 3 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
Ultra closeted, ultra homophobes often become serial killers of gay men, not to mention violently abusive towards females in their lives...although there obviously tend not to be too many of the latter around the homophobes.
Get lost creep

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#6 2 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
Why?
Because not everybody is a bigoted cretin like you.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#7 2 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Because not everybody is a bigoted cretin like you.
You're obviously looking in the mirror.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#8 2 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
<quoted text>
You're obviously looking in the mirror.
Wow, how original!!!!!!

Did your pea sized brain think of it all by itself?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 26,307
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 9 min Frogface Kate 34
Myth ? 17 min Tre H 8
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min Wondering 51,043
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 34 min Frindly 6,790
News Trump's Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing G... 48 min Wondering 7
News Petition launched against South Koreaa s gay so... 59 min Wondering 12
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 3 hr Reggie 81
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC