Unsolved murders of 3 gay black men raise concern
There are 7 comments on the Washington Blade story from 11 hrs ago, titled Unsolved murders of 3 gay black men raise concern. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
The head of an entertainment oriented organization that provides HIV advocacy and education services for black gay men has called on D.C. and Prince George's County police to step up their investigations into the unsolved murders of three black gay men in the D.C. area since 2014. Devin Barrington-Ward, president of Impulse Group D.C., said he and activists involved with his organization are troubled that no other community-based organization has demanded answers from police about the status of the investigations into the three cases.
#1 7 hrs ago
Why?
#2 7 hrs ago
Concern for what? Who cares?
#3 4 hrs ago
Ultra closeted, ultra homophobes often become serial killers of gay men, not to mention violently abusive towards females in their lives...although there obviously tend not to be too many of the latter around the homophobes.
#4 3 hrs ago
Get lost creep
#6 2 hrs ago
Because not everybody is a bigoted cretin like you.
#7 2 hrs ago
You're obviously looking in the mirror.
#8 2 hrs ago
Wow, how original!!!!!!
Did your pea sized brain think of it all by itself?
