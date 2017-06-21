There are on the Washington Blade story from 11 hrs ago, titled Unsolved murders of 3 gay black men raise concern. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

The head of an entertainment oriented organization that provides HIV advocacy and education services for black gay men has called on D.C. and Prince George's County police to step up their investigations into the unsolved murders of three black gay men in the D.C. area since 2014. Devin Barrington-Ward, president of Impulse Group D.C., said he and activists involved with his organization are troubled that no other community-based organization has demanded answers from police about the status of the investigations into the three cases.

