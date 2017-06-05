UK prime minister's top aides resign ...

UK prime minister's top aides resign after election fiasco

The two top aides to British Prime Minister Theresa May resigned Saturday, shouldering some of the blame for an election that proved a disaster for the Conservative Party, a headache for Britain's exit from the European Union - and potentially a fatal blow to May's premiership.

Chicago, IL

