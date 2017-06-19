Ugly: Leftists Attack Scalise While Obsessing Over Racial, Sexual Identity of Officer Who Saved Him
In the wake of any horrible tragedy, especially one with political implications, obnoxious and odious hot takes are inevitable. Social media allows people to publicly react to terrible events in real time, often with very little reflection or filter.
#2 16 hrs ago
She had a job to do, she did it. Why does it matter that she is a lesbian? The little annoyance from Star Trek made a big deal of it. Why?
#5 8 hrs ago
Hey closet case, why do you in your dripping-with-homosexual-fasci nation post highlight the sex of the officer in question? What does that matter?
#6 8 hrs ago
As for the lesbian officer, she might be a good law enforcement official or she might be one who abuses suspects or covers up for other officers who do.
The fact is that the far right Congressmembers commit violence against the working poor every day of the year. It's just legal violence, unlike that of the unhinged guy who tried to shoot up the whole baseball field of Republicans.
#8 6 hrs ago
Too much media thrive on "obnoxious and odious hot takes" and actively look for the demented, extreme minority of Leftist Democrats making these mundane issues news.
#9 1 hr ago
It is laudatory that the cops shot and killed the violent Democrat who shot Congressman Scalise, but weren't they assigned to him to keep him safe?
Ronald
United States
#10 1 hr ago
I'm an ugly leftist, and I think Russian men are HOT!
#11 1 hr ago
While violence as a political solution is abhorrent. Karma must have had a hand in where the nutcase's bullet landed.
