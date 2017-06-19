Ugly: Leftists Attack Scalise While O...

Ugly: Leftists Attack Scalise While Obsessing Over Racial, Sexual Identity of Officer Who Saved Him

There are 7 comments on the Townhall story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ugly: Leftists Attack Scalise While Obsessing Over Racial, Sexual Identity of Officer Who Saved Him. In it, Townhall reports that:

In the wake of any horrible tragedy, especially one with political implications, obnoxious and odious hot takes are inevitable. Social media allows people to publicly react to terrible events in real time, often with very little reflection or filter.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 16 hrs ago
She had a job to do, she did it. Why does it matter that she is a lesbian? The little annoyance from Star Trek made a big deal of it. Why?

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Newt s Gimlet Rage

Philadelphia, PA

#5 8 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
She had a job to do, she did it. Why does it matter that she is a lesbian? The little annoyance from Star Trek made a big deal of it. Why?
Hey closet case, why do you in your dripping-with-homosexual-fasci nation post highlight the sex of the officer in question? What does that matter?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Newt s Gimlet Rage

Philadelphia, PA

#6 8 hrs ago
As for the lesbian officer, she might be a good law enforcement official or she might be one who abuses suspects or covers up for other officers who do.

The fact is that the far right Congressmembers commit violence against the working poor every day of the year. It's just legal violence, unlike that of the unhinged guy who tried to shoot up the whole baseball field of Republicans.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#8 6 hrs ago
Too much media thrive on "obnoxious and odious hot takes" and actively look for the demented, extreme minority of Leftist Democrats making these mundane issues news.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ronald

Pomona, CA

#9 1 hr ago
It is laudatory that the cops shot and killed the violent Democrat who shot Congressman Scalise, but weren't they assigned to him to keep him safe?

Ronald

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Finny Ferret

United States

#10 1 hr ago
I'm an ugly leftist, and I think Russian men are HOT!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LeftField

North Augusta, SC

#11 1 hr ago
Ronald wrote:
It is laudatory that the cops shot and killed the violent Democrat who shot Congressman Scalise, but weren't they assigned to him to keep him safe?

Ronald
While violence as a political solution is abhorrent. Karma must have had a hand in where the nutcase's bullet landed.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

