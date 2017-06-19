There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 13 hrs ago, titled Turkish authorities ban Sunday's LGBTI Pride in Istanbul. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Turkish authorities have announced they will not allow a march for gay, lesbian and trans rights to take place Sunday. The Istanbul governor's office said Saturday that the LGBTI Pride would be banned for the safety of participants and tourists, and public order.

