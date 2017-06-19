Turkish authorities ban Sunday's LGBT...

Turkish authorities ban Sunday's LGBTI Pride in Istanbul

There are 4 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 13 hrs ago, titled Turkish authorities ban Sunday's LGBTI Pride in Istanbul. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Turkish authorities have announced they will not allow a march for gay, lesbian and trans rights to take place Sunday. The Istanbul governor's office said Saturday that the LGBTI Pride would be banned for the safety of participants and tourists, and public order.

Jose

Ann Arbor, MI

#1 9 hrs ago
Way to go Turkish authorities!!!

TomInElPaso

#3 5 hrs ago
Every decent Turk despises the current President for the Sharia dictator he's becoming. No surprise some would cheer him on, of course those folks have close ties to the Hitler folks.
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#4 5 hrs ago
Another muslim majority country lost to modernity. It's been brewing for quite some time now.
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#5 5 hrs ago
TomInElPaso wrote:
<quoted text>
Every decent Turk despises the current President for the Sharia dictator he's becoming. No surprise some would cheer him on, of course those folks have close ties to the Hitler folks.
Even before his power grabs that's a country that had a vague, overbroad, overtly, anti free speech law concerning "insulting Turkishness," as just one example.

It's like dWi Bush or Ill Duce Trump winning elections - the fault is not with those sorts of politicians but with a population that is predominantly ignorant of fact and reason and yearning for authoritarian leaders.

