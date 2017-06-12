Trump's Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing Gay Sex in the U.S.,...
There are 5 comments on the Towleroad story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump's Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing Gay Sex in the U.S.,.... In it, Towleroad reports that:
Donald Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow opposed the legalization of gay sex in the U.S. and backed Russia's law banning "gay propaganda". Sekulow heads the American Center for Law and Justice, a Christian legal group focused on religious liberty and free speech.
#1 14 hrs ago
Pretty much what I expected considering who his client is.
#3 14 hrs ago
I agree with Jay Sekulow!
“Equality marches on! ”
#5 12 hrs ago
Oh yes, because keeping gay relations illegal would stifle all those same sex urges you feel.
#6 11 hrs ago
^^^^some youth plan^^^^
#9 10 hrs ago
And I thought the rightards wanted LESS government...
