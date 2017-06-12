Trump's Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Le...

There are 5 comments on the Towleroad story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump's Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing Gay Sex in the U.S.,.... In it, Towleroad reports that:

Donald Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow opposed the legalization of gay sex in the U.S. and backed Russia's law banning "gay propaganda". Sekulow heads the American Center for Law and Justice, a Christian legal group focused on religious liberty and free speech.

jcofe

Porterville, CA

#1 14 hrs ago
Pretty much what I expected considering who his client is.

Rolando

Ann Arbor, MI

#3 14 hrs ago
I agree with Jay Sekulow!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,957

Location hidden
#5 12 hrs ago
Rolando wrote:
I agree with Jay Sekulow!
Oh yes, because keeping gay relations illegal would stifle all those same sex urges you feel.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#6 11 hrs ago
^^^^some youth plan^^^^

The Troll Stopper

Blacksburg, VA

#9 10 hrs ago
And I thought the rightards wanted LESS government...

