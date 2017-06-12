There are on the Towleroad story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump's Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing Gay Sex in the U.S.,.... In it, Towleroad reports that:

Donald Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow opposed the legalization of gay sex in the U.S. and backed Russia's law banning "gay propaganda". Sekulow heads the American Center for Law and Justice, a Christian legal group focused on religious liberty and free speech.

