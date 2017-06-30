Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
There are 3 comments on the WTVR Richmond story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month.
The decision marks an end to two of his predecessors' tradition of officially recognizing the month. President Bill Clinton first recognized it in 1999 in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots of late June 1969, which many point to as the start of the modern gay rights movement.
#1 10 hrs ago
Thank You Mr. President Sir !!!
#2 9 hrs ago
Obama shined the rainbow flag on the White House.
He also was for building bridges for illegal dreamers to bring more drugs into the US so that more addictive substances could cause more sexual confusion.
I don't think the Republicans want much of that.
#4 4 hrs ago
We haven't heard much from the astroturf-roots "Gays for Trump" recently. Perhaps they were all deported by Ill Duce Trump's immigration policies and authorities.
