There are 6 comments on the American Thinker story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump criticized for failing to celebrate Gay Sex Month. In it, American Thinker reports that:

Did you know that June is Gay Pride month? It means we are supposed to celebrate all forms of gay sex -- men on men, women on women, all of the above, or none of the above, and so on. But President Trump refuses to get with the program , failing to issue a proclamation declaring June as America's month of gay sex.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#1 9 hrs ago
"If I didn't know better, I'd say that gay groups don't merely want tolerance, but actual approval and promotion of their form of sex."

No kidding. Good luck with that.

Judged:

2

2

1

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,641

Kansas City, MO.

#2 8 hrs ago
Don't need anything from him. Pride month will go on just like every year, not a problem!

Judged:

3

3

3

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#7 3 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
"If I didn't know better, I'd say that gay groups don't merely want tolerance, but actual approval and promotion of their form of sex."

No kidding. Good luck with that.
You should know better

Judged:

2

2

1

AWonderfulName

Omaha, NE

#8 2 hrs ago
Trump sent out his obligatory Fruit Cakes for Christmas. What more do they want?

Judged:

5

4

3

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,641

Kansas City, MO.

#9 1 hr ago
AWonderfulName wrote:
Trump sent out his obligatory Fruit Cakes for Christmas. What more do they want?
Yes he did and YOUR STILL here! LMAO!

Judged:

5

5

4

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#10 1 hr ago
AWonderfulName wrote:
Trump sent out his obligatory Fruit Cakes for Christmas. What more do they want?
Did you eat it yet?
