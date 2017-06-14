Trudeau says legislation, apology, coming for past wrongs against gays, lesbians
The Liberal government will introduce legislation later this year to erase past convictions for sexual activity with a same-sex partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday as multi-coloured flags were raised on Parliament's west lawn. The legislation would add to reforms already in the works to atone for the damage caused to thousands of Canadians convicted of gross indecency for committing homosexual acts.
#3 12 hrs ago
What's he apologizing for? That a bunch of mentally disturbed sexually depraved perverts got caught buggering each other up the ass back in the days when people were decent , had morals and knew that behavior was sick, disgusting and wrong?
#4 10 hrs ago
"disturbed sexually depraved perverts got caught buggering each other up the ass back in the days when people were decent"
Hey Jethro, heterosexuals did and do that. Explain why it's only when men do it that you get all lathered up.
#5 2 hrs ago
Get lost you Queer piece of shlt
