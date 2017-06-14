There are on the 680News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trudeau says legislation, apology, coming for past wrongs against gays, lesbians. In it, 680News reports that:

The Liberal government will introduce legislation later this year to erase past convictions for sexual activity with a same-sex partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday as multi-coloured flags were raised on Parliament's west lawn. The legislation would add to reforms already in the works to atone for the damage caused to thousands of Canadians convicted of gross indecency for committing homosexual acts.

