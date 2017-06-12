Torn between faith and politics - Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader
Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader
Tim Farron has dramatically quit as leader of the Liberal Democrats, saying he cannot face continued questions over his Christian faith. Mr Farron, an evangelical Christian who was repeatedly questioned during the General Election campaign as to whether he believed gay sex was a sin, said his religion had made him a "subject of suspicion".
#1 6 hrs ago
Oh he's such a victim. Why didn't someone ask him whether those who take the lawd's name in vain should get lesser civil rights? Oh, because he's gone now, that's why.
