Torn between faith and politics - Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader

Tim Farron has dramatically quit as leader of the Liberal Democrats, saying he cannot face continued questions over his Christian faith. Mr Farron, an evangelical Christian who was repeatedly questioned during the General Election campaign as to whether he believed gay sex was a sin, said his religion had made him a "subject of suspicion".

