Torn between faith and politics - Tim...

Torn between faith and politics - Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader

There are 1 comment on the Wirral Globe story from 13 hrs ago, titled Torn between faith and politics - Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader. In it, Wirral Globe reports that:

Tim Farron has dramatically quit as leader of the Liberal Democrats, saying he cannot face continued questions over his Christian faith. Mr Farron, an evangelical Christian who was repeatedly questioned during the General Election campaign as to whether he believed gay sex was a sin, said his religion had made him a "subject of suspicion".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
Oh he's such a victim. Why didn't someone ask him whether those who take the lawd's name in vain should get lesser civil rights? Oh, because he's gone now, that's why.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 53 min Respect71 50,351
News Sex abuse lawsuit against Seattle mayor dropped 2 hr Cath League of Du... 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr cpeter1313 6,648
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Rose_NoHo 919
News Trudeau says legislation, apology, coming for p... 6 hr Cath League of Du... 2
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... 6 hr Rossum 29
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... 7 hr Artimus 2
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 9 hr yuck fou 93
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 11 hr NE Jade 48
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC