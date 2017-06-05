Tom Daley opens up about his first vi...

Tom Daley opens up about his first visit to a gay bar

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Gay Times

In a brand new Pride anthem playlist created for music streaming service Spotify, the 23-year-old athlete has chosen some of his favourite tracks and also recalled a few of his LGBT+ memories. "This next song is Satisfaction by Benny Benassi," he says in the playlist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky appeals court sides with business owne... 7 min About time 1
BIGGEST AZZHOLE Hall of Fame 9 min Darrin 7
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 10 min Mullahing It Over 686
News 'We kind of need this again': Eric McCormack on... 16 min Gabriel 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min Frankie Rizzo 50,133
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,949
News Idaho high court: Unmarried gay partner has no ... 1 hr Mullahing It Over 3
News Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men... 2 hr Mullahing It Over 6
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr No Surprise 6,512
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC