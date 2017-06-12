Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader
TIM Farron is quitting as leader of the Liberal Democrats saying he cannot carry on the face of continuing questions over his Christian faith.
TIM Farron is quitting as leader of the Liberal Democrats saying he cannot carry on the face of continuing questions over his Christian faith. "The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader," he said.
#1 3 hrs ago
Oh, he's a faithful Christian. Did that mean he ever tried to deny equal civil rights from those who disrespect their parents? That violates a Commandment. Or did he just use his faith to bar equal rights from same sex couples...no Commandment about that.
See ya later, hypocrite.
