Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat ...

Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader

There are 1 comment on the Bridgwater Mercury story from 9 hrs ago, titled Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader. In it, Bridgwater Mercury reports that:

TIM Farron is quitting as leader of the Liberal Democrats saying he cannot carry on the face of continuing questions over his Christian faith. "The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader," he said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 3 hrs ago
Oh, he's a faithful Christian. Did that mean he ever tried to deny equal civil rights from those who disrespect their parents? That violates a Commandment. Or did he just use his faith to bar equal rights from same sex couples...no Commandment about that.

See ya later, hypocrite.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 31 min cpeter1313 50,350
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 44 min cpeter1313 6,648
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 50 min Rose_NoHo 919
News Trudeau says legislation, apology, coming for p... 2 hr Cath League of Du... 2
News Torn between faith and politics - Tim Farron qu... 2 hr Cath League of Du... 1
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... 2 hr Rossum 29
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... 3 hr Artimus 2
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 5 hr yuck fou 93
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 7 hr NE Jade 48
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC