There are on the Reuters story from 9 hrs ago, titled Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade. In it, Reuters reports that:

Revellers sit on a crosswalk as they take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 9, 2017. British ambassador to Israel, David Quarrey , takes part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 9, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.