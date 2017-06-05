Thousands march in Israel's gay pride...

Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade

There are 5 comments on the Reuters story from 9 hrs ago, titled Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade. In it, Reuters reports that:

Revellers sit on a crosswalk as they take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 9, 2017. British ambassador to Israel, David Quarrey , takes part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 9, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Vincent

Miami, FL

#1 7 hrs ago
Good day for Palestine to launch a few missiles.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gov Corbutt of the Joke

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
Hmmm. Why wasn't this big march in Jerusalem?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

cpeter1313

“Reality is better than truth.”

Since: Nov 09

47,450

Indianapolis

#3 1 hr ago
Only if they hit Netanyahu.
Vincent wrote:
Good day for Palestine to launch a few missiles.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#4 1 hr ago
cpeter1313 wrote:
Only if they hit Netanyahu.

<quoted text>
That's hilarious coming from the biggest whiner on Topix.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Robert

Philadelphia, PA

#5 52 min ago
cpeter1313 wrote:
<quoted text>Only if they hit Netanyahu.
You still around Queer?? When are you going to succumb to your AIDS virus? Seems like years since you contracted it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min No Surprise 6,589
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 min Terra Firma 50,211
Freaky Friday / Family Cabin 15 min Frankie Rizzo 7
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 18 min neighbor 1,740
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... 52 min Robert 6
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 58 min Robert 754
News Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 18
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,963
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC