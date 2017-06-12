Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's capital
Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's capital
People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, being protected by riot police in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
#2 11 hrs ago
Look it's Jade.
#3 10 hrs ago
These pictures really show how sick and mentally disturbed these freaks are.
