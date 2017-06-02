This shows the front page of the Vill...

This shows the front page of the Village Voice, 7/3/69

There are 8 comments on the Silver City Sun-News story from 15 hrs ago, titled This shows the front page of the Village Voice, 7/3/69. In it, Silver City Sun-News reports that:

Why is LGBT Pride Month in June? June is unofficially recognized this year as LGBTQ Pride Month, because of a demonstration that took place in 1969. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: https://usat.ly/2rN0Vu7 With more celebrities publicly announcing their gender identity and transcending traditional binaries, here is a simple guide to understanding the LGBTQ community.

Dennis

Whitefish, MT

#1 14 hrs ago
I am so fed up hearing about this perverted "pride" crapola!

Who gives a rat's azz!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,633

Kansas City, MO.

#2 14 hrs ago
ahhhhhh Dennis you poor little homophobic guy. Yet here you are giving a rats azz! [email protected] Too funny!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,856

Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
ahhhhhh Dennis you poor little homophobic guy. Yet here you are giving a rats azz! [email protected] Too funny!
He even took the time to change his name/location from Cornelius/Willis/Dennis/noperv s to post about it. He thinks/posts more about gayness than we could even live it! Well, hell, it keeps him off the streets and out of society.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,633

Kansas City, MO.

#4 13 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
He even took the time to change his name/location from Cornelius/Willis/Dennis/noperv s to post about it. He thinks/posts more about gayness than we could even live it! Well, hell, it keeps him off the streets and out of society.
SPOT ON!=)

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,856

Location hidden
#6 13 hrs ago
Oh, but Gary, that would require you to actually move that bloated body out of your pizza stained lazy-boy, and venture out into the world. Everyone, including yourself, knows that isn't going to happen! Troll on, big guy. At least your fingers are getting some exercise.

Gary

Sherwood, AR

#8 12 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
You forgot to accuse him of being me.
You tell 'em, Frankie!!!

Dennis

Whitefish, MT

#11 10 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
He even took the time to change his name/location from Cornelius/Willis/Dennis/noperv s to post about it. He thinks/posts more about gayness than we could even live it! Well, hell, it keeps him off the streets and out of society.
You want a piece of me punk?

Come get some!

Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#12 1 hr ago
I'm so closetedly tired of hearing about all this "gay" stuff that I frequent this forum for 40 hours a week, minimum....
