This shows the front page of the Village Voice, 7/3/69
Why is LGBT Pride Month in June? June is unofficially recognized this year as LGBTQ Pride Month, because of a demonstration that took place in 1969. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: https://usat.ly/2rN0Vu7 With more celebrities publicly announcing their gender identity and transcending traditional binaries, here is a simple guide to understanding the LGBTQ community.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
#1 14 hrs ago
I am so fed up hearing about this perverted "pride" crapola!
Who gives a rat's azz!
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,633
Kansas City, MO.
#2 14 hrs ago
ahhhhhh Dennis you poor little homophobic guy. Yet here you are giving a rats azz! [email protected] Too funny!
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,856
Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
He even took the time to change his name/location from Cornelius/Willis/Dennis/noperv s to post about it. He thinks/posts more about gayness than we could even live it! Well, hell, it keeps him off the streets and out of society.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,633
Kansas City, MO.
#4 13 hrs ago
SPOT ON!=)
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,856
Location hidden
#6 13 hrs ago
Oh, but Gary, that would require you to actually move that bloated body out of your pizza stained lazy-boy, and venture out into the world. Everyone, including yourself, knows that isn't going to happen! Troll on, big guy. At least your fingers are getting some exercise.
#8 12 hrs ago
You tell 'em, Frankie!!!
#11 10 hrs ago
You want a piece of me punk?
Come get some!
#12 1 hr ago
I'm so closetedly tired of hearing about all this "gay" stuff that I frequent this forum for 40 hours a week, minimum....
