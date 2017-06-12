The NT's gay, Aboriginal politician f...

The NT's gay, Aboriginal politician fighting for same-sex adoption

There are 1 comment on the Sydney Star Observer story from 39 min ago, titled The NT's gay, Aboriginal politician fighting for same-sex adoption. In it, Sydney Star Observer reports that:

MLA Chansey Paech says being an advocate for same-sex couples who want to adopt has been a rewarding experience. For young and queer Indigenous people in Australia looking at a future in politics, Chansey Paech wants to provide hope.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Harold

Seattle, WA

#1 26 min ago
This gay crapola has gotten way way out of control.

Now gay aborigines want to adopt kids? WTF!!!

Are you f*cking kidding me!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min cpeter1313 50,936
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 16 min Big Dlck Rose 5
News Orlando: 'Hearts and minds changed' 25 min Frankie Rizzo 19
Posts encouraging or celebrating violence towar... 30 min Harold 9
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 45 min Tre H 46
News For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als... 59 min A real man i am 15
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 6,719
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Wondering 26,232
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Subduction Zone 1,082
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC