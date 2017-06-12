The NT's gay, Aboriginal politician fighting for same-sex adoption
There are 1 comment on the Sydney Star Observer story from 39 min ago, titled The NT's gay, Aboriginal politician fighting for same-sex adoption. In it, Sydney Star Observer reports that:
MLA Chansey Paech says being an advocate for same-sex couples who want to adopt has been a rewarding experience. For young and queer Indigenous people in Australia looking at a future in politics, Chansey Paech wants to provide hope.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.
|
#1 26 min ago
This gay crapola has gotten way way out of control.
Now gay aborigines want to adopt kids? WTF!!!
Are you f*cking kidding me!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|cpeter1313
|50,936
|12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre...
|16 min
|Big Dlck Rose
|5
|Orlando: 'Hearts and minds changed'
|25 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|19
|Posts encouraging or celebrating violence towar...
|30 min
|Harold
|9
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|45 min
|Tre H
|46
|For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als...
|59 min
|A real man i am
|15
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|6,719
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|26,232
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,082
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC