The Latest: Parade revelers feel need to stand up for rights

From left, Emma Chalut gets a rainbow sticker on her cheek from her sister Ellie before the gay pride parade in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, June 24, 2017. From left, Emma Chalut gets a rainbow sticker on her cheek from her sister Ellie before the gay pride parade in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.