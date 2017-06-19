The Latest: Parade revelers feel need to stand up for rights
From left, Emma Chalut gets a rainbow sticker on her cheek from her sister Ellie before the gay pride parade in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, June 24, 2017. From left, Emma Chalut gets a rainbow sticker on her cheek from her sister Ellie before the gay pride parade in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Terra Firma
|51,350
|In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin...
|2 min
|nanoanomaly
|16
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|3 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|79
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|21 min
|Rose_NoHo
|99
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|25 min
|Rose_NoHo
|6,882
|Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Ar...
|44 min
|Wondering
|2
|Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March f...
|45 min
|Wimyum
|4
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|ABC
|69,547
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|26,388
