There are on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 5 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017. less German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, ... more German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.